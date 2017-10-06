The Film Yap reviews Blade Runner 2049 and more

He’s calling it “the best film of 2017 thus far,” so if The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd is giving Blade Runner 2049 such high praise, you know it’s gotta be good! Here are his movie reviews for this week:

Blade Runner 2049

The uninvited sequel, now indispensable. Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford play two generations of replicant hunters in this extension of one of the most influential science fiction films of all time. Sad, wise, beautiful and filled with tempered joy; the best film of 2017 thus far.”

The Mountain Between Us

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet play two strangers sharing a charter plane ride that crashes in the remote frozen mountain, forcing them to forge a connection that allows them to survive.”

My Little Pony: The Movie

Those neon-colored equines finally get their big-screen adventure as dark forces threaten Ponyville, setting off a quest to find the magic of friendship.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

There’s no reason for a fifth “PotC” movie to exist, but it’s reasonably entertaining as long as you’re willing to pull up oars on your brain and coast. Stream It.”

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.