Chef Wendell: Pumpkin Curry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the fall, glowing health and good eyesight awaits you at the local farmer’s market. The orange super-star of plant foods and its seeds, is a vitamin-packed powerhouse which can be used as an appetizer, entrée, soup or dessert. Support community, U-pick em’s or one of the many community pumpkin farm festivals.

1st segment: All about pumpkin nutrition and eye health. Over roasting pumpkins for further use. Why not pumpkin in a can?

2nd segment: Make pumpkin curry and helpful healthy pumpkin facts.

Actually, a fruit.

High levels of vitamin A: Research suggest foods rich in vitamin A help protect your temple against lung and oral cavity cancers.

A is a powerful natural anti-oxidant required for maintaining the integrity of skin and mucus membranes.

Vitamin A, essential vitamin for good eye sight.

Excellent source of lutein and zeaxanthin that protects from “age-related macular disease” (ARMD) in the elderly

Pumpkin brims with anti-oxidant vitamin C and E and potassium and is good source of B-complex group of vitamins like folate’s, niacin, vitamin B-6 thiamin and pantothenic acid.

Vitamin A helps control cholesterol

Don’t forget pumpkin seeds

Never underestimate the power of a seed.

Prostate Protection, they promote overall prostate health, Improved Bladder Function, Depression Treatment (They contain L-tryptophan, a compound naturally effective against depression.

Prevention of Osteoporosis: Natural Anti-Inflammatory

Prevention of Kidney Stones

Great Source of Magnesium.

Lower Cholesterol

Cancer protection

Roasted Pumpkin for Puree:

Wash it, cut it in half, and then place each pumpkin half, cut side down in a baking pan that has about ¼ inch of water then bake at 350° for 45-60 minutes (depending on size) or until tender, using a fork to check.

Outer skin and seeds can be removed easily.

Make extra and freeze the ‘meat pulp’ for a future pumpkin pie, stir-fry or smoothie.

Pumpkin curry:

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil

3 tbsp. Thai yellow or red curry paste, or vegetarian alternative

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tp. lemon zest

1 tbsp. cardamom powder

1 tbsp. mustard seed

2 pounds pumpkin

Vegetable stock

1 can coconut milk

1 pouch / can chickpea, drained and rinsed

2 limes

large handful mint leaves

Handful of pumpkin seeds.

Whole wheat naan bread

Remember to:

Heat the oil in a sauté pan, then gently fry the curry paste with the onions, lemongrass, cardamom and mustard seed for 2-3 mins until fragrant. Stir the pumpkin into the pan and coat in the paste, then pour in the stock and coconut milk.

Bring everything to a simmer, add the chickpeas, then cook for about 10 mins until the pumpkin is tender. The curry can now be cooled and frozen for up to 1 month.

Squeeze the juice of one lime into the curry, then cut the other lime into wedges to serve alongside. Just before serving, tear over mint leaves, sprinkle pumpkin seeds, squeeze lime juice over top.