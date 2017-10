GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead following a fatal crash in Grant County early Saturday morning.

It happened on State Road 26 just before 6 a.m. when officials received calls on a two-vehicle crash.

Investigation showed that a 21-year-old man was driving east on SR 26 when he struck 63-year-old Rick Hodson who was driving west. Hodson died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Alcohol or drugs aren’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.