INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash on the city’s southeast side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called out to a crash with possible entrapment on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Southeastern Avenue, just south of East Troy Avenue.

Officer Aaron Hamer with IMPD confirmed a fatality associated with the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.