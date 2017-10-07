The Zone: October 6, 2017

See highlights of 23 games in The Zone on WISH-TV from Friday, October 6 with Anthony Calhoun, Meghan McKeown and Charlie Clifford. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in Indiana!
Looking for scores? Check out The Zone Scoreboard.
Also, watch as the Triton Central High School Band performs live in the WISH-TV studio.
See highlights of individual games by clicking on the matchups below!
Ben Davis vs. Lawrence Central
Brebeuf vs. Hamilton Southeastern
Bloomington South vs. Columbus North
Terre Haute South vs. Franklin Central
Terre Haute North vs. Perry Meridian
Lawrence North vs. Center Grove