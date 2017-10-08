Las Vegas concertgoers file lawsuit against bump stock company

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Less than a week after the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, some concertgoers are suing the maker of bump stocks.

A bump stock is the device used by gunman Stephen Paddock which allows semi-automatic weapons to fired like fully automatic weapons.

There are three plaintiffs named in the lawsuit filing on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated against Fire Solutions which is the company that makes and sells bump stocks.

The plaintiffs are suing for product liability, negligence, emotional distress and public nuisance.

The company temporarily suspended taking new orders “in order to provide the best services with those already placed.”

This week, the NRA expressed it is open to a review by the federal government on bump stocks.

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan said they support the review as well.

There are also calls to ban bump stocks.

The lawsuit is one of the first seen in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting massacre.