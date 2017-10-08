Man shot outside Oxford apartment complex

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is recovering after being shot outside of a Benton County apartment.

State police said it happened just at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday on South Crown Street in Oxford.

Investigators believe it all started after an argument between two men as they were leaving a bar earlier that morning.

The men ended up at the apartment complex. That’s when one of the men was shot.

He was transported to a Lafayette hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No names are being released at this time, and no arrests have been made.