Several rain opportunities through the next 8 days

Scattered showers with a few heavier pockets of rain will continue through the evening and early overnight hours before skies begin to clear. Temps will sink into the mid 60s for the Monday morning commute.

We’ll stay mostly dry through the day minus a lingering shower with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s in most areas.

Tuesday will also start dry, but our next round of rain will begin to slide our direction late Tuesday afternoon and evening and continue through mid-week.

As the cold front slides in, temps will start to sink behind the storms with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and lows in the mid 50s Thursday morning.

The second half of the work week looks great with lower temps and low to no rain chances both Thursday and for high school football Friday.

Temps will begin to rebound as we head into the weekend and with rebounding temps, we’ll also see increased rain and storm chances. The best of those storm chances will move in Sunday as another potent cold front slides through the state.