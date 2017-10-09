Flu, pneumonia shots to be offered at walk-in clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department will offer eight flu and pneumonia shot walk-in clinics around Indianapolis beginning Tuesday.
Flu shots are $20 for adults and for children ages 2-18. Some fees may be waived based on insurance status, and shots for children 2 years old and younger are free.
In addition to flu shots, pneumonia vaccines are also available at the clinics for $75 or $155, depending on which type of pneumonia vaccine is recommended for each person. Tetanus vaccinations are $25 (Td) or $40 (Tdap). Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.
The clinics are scheduled for the following locations and times:
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Old Bethel United Methodist Church
7995 E. 21st Street
9-11 a.m.
Southport United Methodist Church
1947 E. Southport Road
9 a.m.- noon
Thursday, Oct. 12
Eskenazi Health Center Pecar
Crooked Creek Food Pantry
6940 N. Michigan Road
8 a.m.- noon
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Chin Baptist Church
8528 Madison Avenue
9 a.m.- noon
Churchman Woods Senior Apartments
5350 Churchman Avenue
10 a.m.- noon
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Southport Presbyterian Church
7525 McFarland Boulevard
9 a.m.- noon
Thursday, Oct. 26
Cathedral Kitchen
1350 N. Pennsylvania Street
9-11 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 2
Sharing Place
(located inside the Lawrence Education and Community Center)
6501 Sunnyside Road
10 a.m.- noon
For more information on the clinics, call 317-221-2121 or click here.
If you are unable to attend one of the clinics, flu vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Marion County Public Health Department’s district health offices. A list of locations and hours can be found here.