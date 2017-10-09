Flu, pneumonia shots to be offered at walk-in clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department will offer eight flu and pneumonia shot walk-in clinics around Indianapolis beginning Tuesday.

Flu shots are $20 for adults and for children ages 2-18. Some fees may be waived based on insurance status, and shots for children 2 years old and younger are free.

In addition to flu shots, pneumonia vaccines are also available at the clinics for $75 or $155, depending on which type of pneumonia vaccine is recommended for each person. Tetanus vaccinations are $25 (Td) or $40 (Tdap). Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.

The clinics are scheduled for the following locations and times:

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Old Bethel United Methodist Church

7995 E. 21st Street

9-11 a.m.

Southport United Methodist Church

1947 E. Southport Road

9 a.m.- noon

Thursday, Oct. 12

Eskenazi Health Center Pecar

Crooked Creek Food Pantry

6940 N. Michigan Road

8 a.m.- noon

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Chin Baptist Church

8528 Madison Avenue

9 a.m.- noon

Churchman Woods Senior Apartments

5350 Churchman Avenue

10 a.m.- noon

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Southport Presbyterian Church

7525 McFarland Boulevard

9 a.m.- noon

Thursday, Oct. 26

Cathedral Kitchen

1350 N. Pennsylvania Street

9-11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Sharing Place

(located inside the Lawrence Education and Community Center)

6501 Sunnyside Road

10 a.m.- noon

For more information on the clinics, call 317-221-2121 or click here.

If you are unable to attend one of the clinics, flu vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Marion County Public Health Department’s district health offices. A list of locations and hours can be found here.