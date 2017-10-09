Pedestrian struck by car at 82nd, Dean Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian was in serious condition after being struck by a car on the north side Monday night.

Police and an ambulance were dispatched about 10:20 p.m. to the intersection of 82nd Street and Dean Road, near the Clearwater Crossing commercial development.

The driver of the car was cooperating, police said.

The pedestrian was a 25-year-old man, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was transported to a hospital from the scene.

Alcohol was not believed to be involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.