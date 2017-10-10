Colts players, cheerleaders, volunteers help pack meals for Million Meal Movement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts players, cheerleaders and thousands of volunteers are working to pack a million meals Tuesday to help the Million Meal Movement.

The 7th annual Million Meal Marathon is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium. Each year, through a number of events, the Million Meal Movement donate millions of meals to families in Indiana.

According to the Million Meal Movement, each volunteer can pack around 200 meals each hour. Those meals contain vitamins and minerals, dried vegetables, soy protein and rice.

According to Million Meal movement, over 15 percent of Hoosier households struggle with food insecurity.

For more info on how you can help, click here.