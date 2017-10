INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several Colts players joined IMPD officers Tuesday morning for “Coffee with Colts & Cops” around the city.

The event is designed for community members to meet Colts players and IMPD officers, ask them questions and discuss community issues, went from 8:30-10 a.m. at three Indianapolis locations Tuesday morning.

Complimentary coffee and donuts/pastries were provided at the three”Coffee with Colts & Cops” locations.

Happening Now: #Colts players are meeting with officers around Indianapolis to talk community issues and shared goals for the city. pic.twitter.com/FgotkUgNPt — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 10, 2017