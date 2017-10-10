Indiana couple plead not guilty in child neglect, criminal confinement case

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dubois County couple plead not guilty in court to charges of neglect and criminal confinement Monday morning.

During a scheduled arraignment for both Alan and Aimee Friz, Alan became unresponsive as the judge read him his charges, delaying the hearing two hours.

Dubois County Sheriffs Deputies arrested the couple after a call for an out of control child in their home in Huntingburg. The call lead police to find a closet converted into a lockable cage in the house.

Deputies say a child was kept in the cage and was deprived of food, water and sanitary facilities.

Alan Friz is charged with 26 felony counts of neglect and criminal confinement. He is also charged with four counts of sexual misconduct. Deputies say a child was inappropriately touched on multiple occasions by Friz.

His pregnant wife, Aimee Friz pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of neglect and criminal confinement and was issued $10,000 cash bond.

Dr. Alan Friz owns his own dental practice in Huntingburg. 24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WEHT, reached out to his partner to find out what this means for the future of the dentistry but their request for comment was declined.

A judge issued Alan Friz $25,000 cash bond.

The couple will appear in court again on Nov. 9 at 9:30 am.