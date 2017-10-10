Man killed in Shelby Co. crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man was killed in an early Tuesday morning Shelby County crash.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, just before 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Morristown Road and County Road 300 East for a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies say their investigation has revealed that an eastbound vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Brock Roark, left the roadway while attempting to execute a slight curve. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle spun sideways and then slammed into two trees.

Roark was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital. However, Roark later passed away at the hospital as a result of his injuries.