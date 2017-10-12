2 women caught on camera in Franklin business burglary

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Franklin police believe two women are behind a burglary at a business.

The suspects stole around $2,000 worth of merchandise from All Day Vapes. The owners reported the incident Wednesday morning.

Aaron Kingsbury manages RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels next door to the vape shop. RNR is known for its quick service. But business isn’t the only thing moving rapidly. Surveillance video shows the suspects rushed into All Day Vapes, stuffing their bags with vape juice and accessories and in less than 30 seconds, they were out the door.

“They’re so fast and they just kept taking and taking. It looks like they knew exactly what they were going after,” Kingsbury said.

Franklin Police Department Detective Scott Carter is investigating the case. He doesn’t believe this is the first time the women visited the store.

“They were in and out very quickly. We believe that they were probably patrons of the store or at least been in the store before, to know where the locations of the specific items they took,” Carter said.

The detective also made another observation: “I was surprised to see two females, what we believe to be two females. I can tell you in 14 years, this is the first time I’ve seen two females so efficient coming in and getting exactly what they want and out.”

The women gained access through the back door, using a hammer, Carter said.

Back at Tire Express, they’re now taking extra measures to protect themselves.

“In fact, we just grabbed a couple of deadbolts for our backdoor,” Kingsbury said.

Police aren’t sure if the suspects stole the merchandise to sell it or for personal use. The detective believes it was an isolated incident. If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.