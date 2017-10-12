Annie, Finding Neverland and more coming to Indy stages

What’s on Indy stages? We find out with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez!

“Annie”

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Oct 12 – 28

thecenterpresents.org

“Finding Neverland”

Clowes Memorial Hall

Oct. 17 – 22

butlerartscenter.org

“Magical Mystery Tour”

Dance Kaleidoscope

Oct. 19-22

irtlive.com

The Music of Whitney Houston

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 14

indianapolissymphony.org

“American Masters: Bernstein & Copland”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 13 & 15

indianapolissymphony.org

“Ghosts”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Nov. 18

beefandboards.com

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On The Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.

To purchase tickets for Magic Thread Cabaret’s “Lucas DeBard: I’ll Take Romance” visit indyfringe.org. or call (317) 308-9800.

To learn more, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio.