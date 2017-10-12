Annie, Finding Neverland and more coming to Indy stages

What’s on Indy stages? We find out with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez!
“Annie”
Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
Oct 12 – 28
“Finding Neverland”
Clowes Memorial Hall
Oct. 17 – 22
“Magical Mystery Tour”
Dance Kaleidoscope
Oct. 19-22
The Music of Whitney Houston
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Oct. 14
“American Masters: Bernstein & Copland”
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Oct. 13 & 15
“Ghosts”
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Through Nov. 18
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On The Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.
To purchase tickets for Magic Thread Cabaret’s “Lucas DeBard: I’ll Take Romance” visit indyfringe.org. or call (317) 308-9800.
To learn more, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio.