Bloomington tech consultancy adds Indianapolis office

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A technology consultancy Thursday announced plans to expand.

Lucid Services Group will open a second office as a result of 400 percent growth in sales in the past year, said a news release from state economic development leaders.

Lucid Services began in downtown Bloomington, where it’s currently located. This month, it’s opening a downtown Indianapolis office in the Stutz Business Center, 1060 N. Capitol Ave., the release said. Bethany Robinson is CEO and John Galligan is chief operating officer for Lucid Services.

“The company is currently hiring software developers and engineers, with plans to create 20 new positions over the next year and up to 76 new jobs by 2021 as part of its long-term hiring plans,” the release said. “New positions are expected to pay an average wage more than double the state average wage.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Lucid Services Group up to $1.4 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans.