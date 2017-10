INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sunday, Oct. 15 is National Cheese Curd Day.

In order to properly recognize the cheesy day, Jeff Meyer, a franchise owner of several Indianapolis Culver’s, stopped by Daybreak.

He described what exactly a cheese curd is, some of the delicious ways in which Culver’s is celebrating and even brought along some of their tasy treats.

To hear more from the segment, click on the video.