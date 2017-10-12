Coroner: Delivery driver in Columbus accident drowned

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — Accidental drowning has been ruled as the cause of death for a delivery driver whose Jeep left the roadway and went into a retention pond behind a west-side shopping center in September.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy and toxicology results for Thomas Kedrowitz, 37, Columbus, showed no indication of a seizure disorder that could have led to the accident.

The toxicology report did show an indication that Kedrowitz had used marijuana, Nolting said.

Kedrowitz’ body was recovered inside his black Jeep Liberty when it was pulled out a retention pond by a wrecker on Sept. 24.

A female witness had called 911 about noon that day saying she saw the Jeep, traveling toward Jonathan Moore Pike on Carr Hill Road, leave the road several hundred yards from the pond, travel through a farm field and over a curb and embankment before entering the water, police said.

For more on this story, see Friday’s Republic.