David Arquette and co-stars discuss “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters”

Do you remember the 1970s live-action series, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters? Well, it’s back…. and has a brand new look!

Starring in the film? Actors David Arquette, Solomon Stewart and Rebecca Bloom. Today on Indy Style, they chat with Amber about this upcoming Amazon series, their characters and what the best part of making the series was. We’re guessing… a fun set, indeed!

About:

Sid & Marty Krofft’s Sigmund and the Sea Monsters follows two beachcombing brothers, Johnny (Solomon Stewart) and Scotty (Kyle Breitkopf), who find Sigmund – a real live sea monster. The two brothers befriend the harmless and funny Sigmund and hide him in their clubhouse. However, keeping him a secret may be nearly impossible since the town’s overzealous Captain Barnabas (David Arquette) is obsessed with proving that sea monsters are real. With the help of their cousin Robyn (Rebecca Bloom), this team of friends makes it their mission to protect their new friend and have a great and memorable summer. Based on the nostalgic 1970s live-action series, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters is directed by Ron Oliver and is executive produced by Sid and Marty Krofft and Stephen Engel. The series will also feature a cover of the original theme song, “Friends” by The Roots.



SHOW PREMIERES ON AMAZON OCTOBER 13th 2017

https://www.amazon.com/Sigmund-and-the-Sea-Monsters/dp/B01G9CUR7S

