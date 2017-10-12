Foggy start leads to a gloomy day

Dense fog in some parts of the metro area to start off the morning commute. Light drizzle as well will make for some damp conditions as you head out the door. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s and will remain near and slightly below normal for the afternoon. Highs today hit the middle 60s with mainly cloudy skies. It’ll be misty with sprinkles around during the day, so keep your jacket handy to keep yourself dry but also warm!

Tonight will stay cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Fog could redevelop during the overnight hours and into parts of Friday morning.

Friday is looking fantastic with sunshine returning and highs hitting the lower 70s. Clouds quickly dissipate through the late morning so by lunch tomorrow we should see mainly sunny skies. Clear and dry for some Friday night football with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Lows fall into the low 50s.

Summer like heat returns briefly on Saturday in front of a warm front. Highs warm up to the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front off to the west brings in the next chance of rain and thunderstorms with much cooler temperatures for the end of the weekend. Highs by Sunday hit the upper 60s and lower 70s with Monday’s highs struggling to make into the 60s.