Improving weather Friday

It seems like it left us for good, but the sun will return by Friday afternoon.

THIS EVENING: Clouds will still linger, and there could be a few pockets of drizzle. Temps will be a bit milder than yesterday evening. We should stay in the 60s.

OVERNIGHT: Expect areas of fog to develop again overnight. It could be dense in places. Lows will drop into the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: The fog and low clouds should be gone by Noon. When the sun comes out, temps will climb into the low to mid 70s.

“THE ZONE” FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FORECAST: Temps will be pleasantly mild for mid-October, and it should be dry.

8-DAY FORECAST: Saturday will see highs in the low 80s with lots of sunshine. A cold front will arrive Sunday and give us scattered showers and drop temps into the 60s for highs. We could see patchy frost Monday and Tuesday morning, and highs in the 60s until the middle of next week, when we will climb into the 70s.