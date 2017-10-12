Members-only singles can mingle at new Fort Wayne club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new membership-only singles meeting house is opening Friday at the historic home at 533 W. Washington Blvd.

Organic Meets is an inclusive, nonjudgmental, singles club where the mantra is “because chemistry can only happen in person.”

Sherri Albrecht developed Organic Meets after bad experiences using online dating.

My date “misrepresented his age, his income and he lived with his mother, and none of those were an issue, but it was the lying about them that was the issue for me,” she said.

That’s when she thought up Organic Meets.

“Everyone I met doing online dating said they just wanted to meet someone through friends, at a social engagement or that type of thing,” Albrecht said. “So, I thought, why is that not a thing? Why isn’t there a place where everyone’s single?”

The club will host weekly house parties with music, craft beer, wine and small plates. There will also be weekly yoga and meditation classes. Members can also look forward to mindful meeting groups, writers, book clubs, music jams and other synergistic meets.

Memberships are purchased in three-month increments with the first quarter costing $145.

The public open house is from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The members-only grand opening will be Oct. 31. A free cocktail party for singles will be at some point this month.