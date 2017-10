INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police says that an overturned semi will close a ramp for the rest of the afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., ISP said that the I-465 SB ramp to I-70 EB would be closed for four to five hours.

Ramp closure 4-5 hours. Avoid I-465 SB exit ramp to I-70 EB @ exit 9A. Ramp closed due to overturned semi-tractor trailer. pic.twitter.com/1ckBrysBFq — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) October 12, 2017

No other information has been provided at this time.