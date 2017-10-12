Turn your veggies into healthy sauces

From veggies to sauces, Capital City Kitchen’s Valerie Vanderpool shows us some fall comfort foods, the healthy way!

Pasta with Cauliflower Alfredo

(makes 2 servings)

2 cloves garlic, grated on a microplane

1 Tablespoon olive oil

½ head cauliflower, cut into florets

1 small sprig rosemary

2 Tablespoons Better Than Boullion chicken base

¼-½ cup cream

sea salt, to taste

4 oz. cooked pasta of your choice

For Garnish:

shredded parmesan

fresh black pepper

chopped chives

Place garlic + oil in a cold pan. Turn heat to medium-low and let cook just until garlic becomes fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Immediately remove from heat.

Meanwhile, place cauliflower florets, rosemary + bouillon in a pot and add enough water to almost cover the florets. Bring to

a gentle boil and cook until tender, about 7-10 minutes. Do not drain.

With a slotted spoon, place the florets into the cup of a high speed blender (discard the rosemary sprig), then add ¼ cup of

cooking liquid, ¼ cup of cream, the sautéed garlic, and sea salt to taste. Blend until it’s very smooth, adjusting the

consistency by adding more cream (or broth), if desired, and adjust the salt, if desired as well.

Toss with the pasta, and garnish.

Zucchini Sauce

(makes 2 servings)

½ small onion, cut in ½

2 cloves garlic

2 medium zucchini

2 cups vegetable broth

½ cup grape or cherry tomatoes

1 small handful fresh basil leaves

2 Tablespoons sour cream or Greek yogurt

sea salt + fresh black pepper to taste

Place onion, garlic, zucchini and broth in a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until zucchini is tender, about 10

minutes.

Remove from heat and place in the cup of a high speed blender and add the tomatoes, basil, sour cream, and salt + pepper.

Blend until smooth. Adjust the seasoning, if necessary

To learn more, visit www.capcitykitchen.com.