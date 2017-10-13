Living the American dream: 100 celebrate naturalization ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday was a special day for many who officially became U.S. citizens.

A naturalization ceremony took place at the Indiana State fairgrounds. Hundreds of loved ones were in attendance to watch their family and friends — around 100 from more than thirty countries — become citizens.

They all came to this country for different reasons, but one thing they have in common: to live the American dream.

“Dad had been here before we did. He worked in Texas for a lot of time,” said Gloria Cruz.

Sometimes to live the American dream, we have to give credit to our parents.

“He’s made it worth it. Education, work, labor: the opportunities we have here are a lot better,” said Gloria.

Gloria is 25 years old and has lived in the United States for most of her life. On Friday, she officially became a citizen. She had her family by her side, including her sister, Alejandra Cruz.

“Happy for her that she’s doing this. My dad did it, too,” said Alejandra.

Alejandra became a citizen back in 2011: “With this, we can be here with no worries. I have a family here. They’ve never been to Mexico. They’ve always been here. They need to be here.”

Although Gloria doesn’t have children of her own, she has her own reason for wanting citizenship: “It’s important because now I have the opportunity to vote and do a lot of the other stuff I couldn’t do without being a citizen of this country.”

At the ceremony, each new citizen received an American flag to represent opportunity in the land of the free. Their dad learned firsthand, however, that it’s more than just a symbol. It’s their reality.

“I actually work for State Farm Insurance. My boss is actually here supporting me. That’s what I do. I sell insurance,” Gloria said with a laugh.

The naturalization ceremony coincided with the Indiana Latino Expo.

