15-year-old boy dies of injuries following east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenage boy has died of injuries following an early morning shooting.

Saturday afternoon 15-year-old Kevin Rainey was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts at Eskenazi Hospital, IMPD reported around 4:30 p.m.

A shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of East 37th Street had left Rainey in critical condition.

Officials said Rainey had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Suspect information has yet to be released.

It is not yet known if the victim was targeted or if this was a random shooting.

If you have any information that would help police with this case, you’re asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.