Warm Saturday, much cooler Sunday

A big swing in temperatures is expected over this weekend. Saturday’s highs near 80° will be the warmest we will see for a while.

Today:

A mostly sunny sky for much of the day. Temperatures warm quickly, topping out around 80° this afternoon. Approaching cold front from the west should help to ramp up the winds a bit for the second half of the day – with gusts between 20-25mph.

Tonight:

Previously mentioned cold front will swing into the state overnight into the day on Sunday. Severe storms are expected in Illinois for Saturday afternoon, but as we lose the heating of the day, that line should weaken quite a bit during the overnight hours. Still, some thunder, as well as some gusty winds could be possible, especially for the northern half of central Indiana.

Overnight lows won’t be much, hovering in the middle to upper 60s.

Sunday:

Morning hours look wet, and at times windy, as cold front continues to push through the state. No severe weather threat for the morning hours as the front moves through., but there could be a few rumbles of thunder at times.

Big story after the rain moves through we will be shot of chilly air following the front. Highs will occur in the morning, as we start out in the middle 60s. The numbers will gradually fall throughout the day. By the afternoon, most of central Indiana will be in the middle 50s, with some gusty northwest winds.

Frosty Mornings?

With the cooler air in place, and winds settling down overnight, patchy frost is certainly possible both Monday and Tuesday mornings, as lows dip into the middle to upper 30s for many locations. This would put us pretty close to the average date for our first frost in many locations around central Indiana.

8 Day Forecast:

The only hiccup in the 8 day forecast will the Sunday threat for rain and storms – otherwise we’re looking at a sun filled work week, with gradually warming temperatures. Highs will hit the lower to middle 60s Monday and Tuesday, with 70s bouncing back for the end of the week.