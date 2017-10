INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed an attempted robber overnight.

It happened in the 3000 block of Bavarian Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found a man dead inside the home, who was later identified as the man who attempted to rob the homeowner.

The homeowner is said to be in full cooperation with authorities.

No arrests have been made.

Victim information has yet to be released.