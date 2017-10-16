Columbus man arrested for fraud, theft

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – One man was arrested in Columbus Friday evening after reportedly using a stolen credit.

Police say they learned a man had used a stolen credit to purchase a stove from a store on the west side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to 2300 block of Merchants Mile, near a Menards. Police say several vehicle break-ins had been reported in the area.

After arriving on scene, officers recognized the driver of a vehicle sitting in the loading area of the Menards. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Tyler Vandiver.

Police say they witnessed Vandiver exit the vehicle and enter the store, where he was apprehended a short time later.

Vandiver had a driver’s license and a credit card that did not belong to him on him at the time of his arrest. The owner of the credit card reported that his vehicle had been broken into recently.

Other suspects, who were with Vandiver, fled the area in the truck. However, the truck was located minutes later in a nearby parking lot.

While searching the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was located.

Additionally, Vandiver, according to officers, had a number of warrants out for his arrest.

He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Vandiver faces preliminary charges for possession of a syringe and driving while suspended, possession of a syringe and drug paraphernalia, theft and fraud.