Fictional murderous villains come to life at Benjamin Harrison’s mansion

Are you looking for a fright? Join crime scene handlers at Pres. Benjamin Harrison’s mansion in investigating a plot to bring back some of the most murderous villains in history: Lizzie Borden, Sweeney Todd, Jack the Ripper, and H.H. Holmes.

Guests will travel room to room, each revealing a spooky new scene, uncovering the tales of these Victorian Villains. Performances are written and directed by local playwright, James Trofatter. This a perfect outing for Halloween-inspired fun with family and friends.

Victorian Villain Performance Dates: October 13, 14, 20, 21, and 22, 2017

Time: Performances begin every half hour and last approximately 60-75 minutes. Friday and Saturday 6:00 – 8:30pm/Sunday 2:00-4:30pm.

Cost: $14.95 Presidential Site members and students ages 10 to 12 ; $17.95 adults; (not recommended for children under 10). Tickets may be purchased here.