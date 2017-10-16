Median cable barriers set for stretch of I-74 in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Median cable barriers, credited with reducing fatalities and preventing more serious damage in crossover crashes on interstates, will be installed along Interstate 74 from Indianapolis through Decatur County, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The $2 million contract for installing the cable was awarded to Boggstown-based C-Tech Corp., the INDOT East Central District Office said in a news release.

The barriers will be installed from I-465 in Indianapolis to Exit 123, which is near the point where Decatur, Rush and Shelby counties connect.

“Installation of the cable barriers will begin as early as December, weather permitting, and is expected to be complete next summer,” the release said. “Drivers on I-74 should be alert for workers in the median and some temporary lane restrictions.”