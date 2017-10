JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating the disappearance of a man from from Jeffersonville Sunday.

66-year-old Nyle Hepfer stands at 6 feet tall and 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange pullover, jeans and white tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 812-246-6996.