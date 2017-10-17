Because… kindness counts! Simple ways to display a message of inspiration

Messages of kindness. It matters. It counts. AND… the best part is, it’s easy to display and share!

Today on Indy Style, “Mompreneurs” Sherri French and Carly Dorogi show us simple ways to uplift, inspire and encourage!

1) Cardinal Rule Press

www.cardinalrulepress.com

Product: T-Shirts, Hats, Mugs, Bags – $9.99-$34.95

Cardinal Rule Press is a publisher of high quality children’s literature with messages of hope.

Children connect with the lessons in these books that teach important life skills like kindness.

They offer products ranging from t-shirts to hats, bags and mugs that share kindness lessons from their books.

2) Maria Dismondy Books

www.mariadismondy.com

Product: Books – $6.99-$10.95

Maria Dismondy is an award-winning author of picture books that empower children with messages of courage, kindness, empathy and more.

The popularity of these books have grown over the last decade and two of the titles travel nationwide as children’s musicals

Maria visits schools across the country via Virtual Visits, sharing her messages in dynamic school programs

3) MantraBand

www.mantraband.com

Product: MantraBand bracelets – $25-$35

Simple, elegant jewelry with an uplifting message.

Makes perfect gift for the holidays.

Fully adjustable to fit any wrist.

4) notes to self®

www.notestoself.com

Product: notes to self socks – $12.99/pair

Made in the USA

Positive affirmation socks

High quality athletic socks with arch support and breathable mesh top

The words are woven in when the socks are made

Each design has a positive affirmation like ‘I am brave’ on the toes (so the person wearing them sees that phrase in the morning and the night – when they are putting on their shoes and taking them off

The subconscious mind is most receptive early in the morning and late at night

5) Craft-tastic

www.annwilliamsgroup.com

Product: Craft-tastic Kindness Kit – $19.99, Craft-tastic Make & Give Giving Hearts, Heart Bowls and Kindness Notes, all $14.99

If we could wish one thing, it would be that everyone would be more kind towards one another.

A lofty dream, but it begins with our children.

When kids learn how good it feels to give and be kind, magic happens.

They develop better self-esteem.

They learn compassion.

They become happier.

By making something and giving it away—or sharing it—children learn to think less about themselves and more about others.

6) Peaceable Kingdom

www.peaceablekingdom.com

Product: kidsWATER x 3 flavors (Leaping Lemonade, Biking Berries, Paddleboard Punch.) 8 packs sell in stores $3.99-$4.99 and 32 packs sell online for $23.99-$29.99

Our mission is to replace sugary juice boxes with a healthier sugar free option.

Children ages 4-8 eat an average of 21 teaspoons/day of added sugar (this is equivalent to over 70 pounds of added sugar per year!) Compare this to the recommended 3 teaspoons/day of added sugar for this age group. Cutting sugar from kids’ drinks is one of the easiest ways to make a major change in how much added sugar your child gets every day!

kidsWATER was created by a dentist (who is also a mom to 3 little ones!)

Viewers can use the promo code HEALTHYHACKS to get 20% off on orders placed through our website www.drinkidswater.com.

