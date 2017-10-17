Celebrate National Pasta Day at Ocean Prime

Have your pasta… and eat it too! Come celebrate with Ocean Prime and Executive Chef Branden Pegg, as he serves us Sonoma Goat Cheese Ravioli and Shrimp Scampi!

About Ocean Prime:

Ocean Prime is a modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell. Ocean Prime delivers an extraordinary dining experience to guests.

Our menu consists of seafood and prime cuts of steak, signature cocktails, a Wine Spectator-honored wine list and truly genuine hospitality.

Ocean Prime is the idea place in Indianapolis to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge.

There also are two stunning private dining rooms (Prime Room and Terrace) for guests to enjoy that can accommodate from 18 guests up to 60.

We are closed on Fourth of July, but open the next day.

Special Happenings:

Every Sunday, guests can enjoy our Sunday Surf & Turf Menu (8-oz. filet with a choice of “surf”)

(8-oz. filet with a choice of "surf") Every Thursday is Wine Night (select half priced bottles of wine)

(select half priced bottles of wine) Every Thursday and Friday start your weekend off with a bang with Shake, Shuck and Pop ($1 oysters during Happy Hour, $10 glasses of Veuve Cliquot, and specially priced cocktails and sushi from our Lounge Menu).

($1 oysters during Happy Hour, $10 glasses of Veuve Cliquot, and specially priced cocktails and sushi from our Lounge Menu). Every Monday, guests can enjoy our Prime Cheeseburger with a side of fresh-cut French fries and our signature Prime Manhattan for $20 starting at 5 p.m. for Bourbon & Burger Mondays.

. We also have live music in our piano bar every Friday and Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

in our piano bar every Friday and Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy Happy Hour weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m. ($5 off cocktails, small plates and sushi offerings in the lounge)

weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m. ($5 off cocktails, small plates and sushi offerings in the lounge) We're located at Keystone Crossing corridor at 8555 N. River Road in Indianapolis.

We are only open for dinner, out hours are 5-10 p.m. M-TH; 5-11 p.m. F-S; 5-9 p.m. Sunday and the Lounge is open 4 p.m. – close each day. For more information, please visit ocean-prime.com or call 317-569-0975.

Goat Cheese Ravioli:

Ingredients:

6 pieces of ravioli prep, goat cheese

1 tbsp oil, blended

.25 oz mushroom shitake, julienned

1 tbsp tomato, sundried, julienned

3 oz white wine garlic sauce

2 tbsp butter, unsalted

.5 tsp salt, kosher

.25 tsp spice, white pepper

.25 tsp herbs, basil, chiffonade

.25 tsp oil, truffle

1 tsp cheese, goat

.25 tsp herbs, chives, minced

Directions:

Cook ravioli in rapidly boiling salted water until they float and the wonton wrapper is fully cooked where the corners come together and overlap to form the ravioli. Once ravioli is about half cooked, add white wine garlic to a small sauté pan, bring to a boil and immediately mount with butter. Once the sauce slightly reduces and emulsifies add sundried tomatoes and shitake mushrooms. Remove from the heat and add drained ravioli, season to taste with kosher salt and white pepper. Arrange ravioli around the bottom of the a hot large pasta bowl with the tips up. Top ravioli with the sauce and the garnish with truffle oil, goat cheese, basil and chives.

*** Shitake mushrooms are sautéed to be golden brown and caramelized

Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

3 shrimp, 8/12

.5 Tsp salt, kosher

1 pinch spice, white pepper

1 tsp, oil, blended

2 oz white wine garlic sauce

2 tbsp butter, unsalted

1 each lemon wedge, 1/16 th cut

cut 1 tsp parsley, minced

1 cup cooked linguine

Directions:

Season shrimp with salt and white pepper and sear in olive oil until half cooked Add white wine garlic sauce and squeeze of one lemon wedge, reduce by 14 Add butter to form an emulsion Add herb mix, adjust seasoning as necessary Place shrimp on top of cooked linguine Pour sauce evenly over entire dish

