Colts’ Butler attends NFL, players meeting; fans react

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Colts player attended a meeting Tuesday with NFL players, owners and NFL representatives to discuss social issues and protesting during the National Anthem.

The NFL has not announced any rule changes after the meeting.

Colts defensive back Darius Butler, one of nine Colts who took a knee during the anthem before a Week 3 game, attended the meeting. Butler’s dad and brother served in the U.S. Army.

“Obviously, it’s a different perspective,” Butler said Tuesday, according to ESPN. “I think that’s the most important thing when it comes to these issues, perspective and respect everyone’s right regardless of how they feel. Whether it is peacefully protesting or speaking on these issues. I think it’s important to respect everyone.”

The NFL and the NFL Players Association released a joint statement calling the meeting productive. The statement said in part, “We are coming together to find common ground and commit to the hard work required for positve change.”

Colts fans Cody Guyer and Sandra Smith said they disagree with the protests but they’re happy players and owners are meeting.

“If you ain’t going to sit and try to hash things out, you’re not going to come to a resolution on these issues,” Guyer said.

“I appreciate that the players and the owners are trying to work out a solution to this,” Smith said. “I think it’s wrong that they are protesting by kneeling.”

The joint statement said the players and owners plan to meet again to discuss social issues.