Florida deputy fired after inviting stripper he arrested to home, now disputing sheriff’s story

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fired for texting a stripper he arrested, a Pinellas County deputy is out of his job and is disputing the sheriff’s version of the story that got him canned.

That stripper has a long criminal history, and in fact, she’s back in jail.

She told a corporal about her dealings with Deputy Brian Britt and that cost him his job.

Seventeen years with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office evaporated Monday morning when Sheriff Bob Gualtieri fired Britt, who goes by Chad.

“To sum it up, sometimes people do stupid stuff, and this is one of those times,” said the sheriff.

Britt had gone to Oldsmar to arrest Dane’jah Scott for a domestic battery case out of St. Petersburg.

Scott and her friend are strippers at 4-Play Genltemen’s Club.

The sheriff said Britt sent numerous texts, some flirtatious, to Scott, and spoke about her friend he considered “hot.”

“Britt said that they should come to his house for quote, conversation, and that he would pay them a $100 each,” said the sheriff.

At his home in Holiday, candles burning and lights low, things got heated.

“Britt began to rub Scott’s leg. She didn’t like that, because she agreed to be paid $100 for conversation,” said the sheriff.

By Facebook Messenger, former Deputy Britt took issue with his dismissal, saying the sheriff should show the phone records and messages.

He says there are none, and that his firing is based on testimony during a jail interview.

Britt says his good reputation was destroyed on TV, by mostly fiction, and anyone who truly knows him, knows better.

The icing on the cake for the sheriff?

“He stated, ‘I’m an idiot.’ I agree, he is an idiot. For doing this with his 11-year-old daughter in the house,” said Gualtieri.

The sheriff says as part of the back and forth with Scott, Britt also sent a picture of himself dressed as the Hulk.