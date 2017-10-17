Toddler wanders Greenfield neighborhood; parents face neglect charges

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenfield mother and father are behind bars after their 2-year-old son was found wandering on the streets alone.

It happened in the Indigo Springs subdivision in Greenfield. Isaac and Carrissa Abraham now face neglect of a dependent charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, it wasn’t the first time neighbors have seen the toddler out walking alone.

One woman, who lives in the neighborhood and asked not to be identified, said she wasn’t sure what to think when she saw the 2-year-old walking alone.

“We took him in, and he was cold to the touch; cheeks were cold, nose was running. I had my daughter run in and grab a blanket for him,” the woman said.

The woman told 24-Hour News 8 that she figured his parents would show up any minute, frantically searching for him, but they never did. After about 10 minutes of waiting, she said, she called police.

Arriving officer knew the toddler. They contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services because they had responded to calls of him wandering the neighborhood alone in the past.

Documents say police found the front door of their home open. They went inside to do a welfare check and found both parents asleep.

They told officers they’ve tried everything to keep their 2-year-old inside but he knows how to let himself out. Police didn’t find any childproof locks inside the home.

Neighbors say they’re just relieved the boy is safe.

“He luckily was on the sidewalk, which was great. He could’ve easily gone into the road and got hit or somebody not so nice could’ve picked him up taken him,” the neighbor said.

The parents are also accused of locking their nine- and 11-year-olds out of the home back in August.

Carrissa and Isaac Abraham were being held without bond in the Hancock County Jail until an initial hearing Wednesday morning.