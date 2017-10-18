Fall Beauty Favorites

Health. Beauty. Fall. Ahhhh, yes!
Today on Indy Style, fASHionately Me Blogger Ashley Wottring, shows us a few products that’ll help you feel “fresh and ready to go” for the fall season!
Lavish by Vikki Ziegler Hair Perfume and Body Fragrance
- Offers two products- ‘Fresh Start’ for daytime and ‘Evening Essence’ for nighttime
- Extends your blowout or simply freshens your hair
- Humidity and fly-away control for your hair
- Both ‘Fresh Start’ and ‘Evening Essence’ are available at http://www.vikkiziegler.com/ for $39.00 each.
Pulsaderm Sonic Washcloth
- A battery-powered facial cleansing tool that delivers 10,000 sonic pulsations per minute
- Antimicrobial silicone brush
- Suitable for all skin types
- Men- recommended to use prior to shaving
- Women- recommended as a makeup cleanser and remover
- helps remove blackheads and blemishes
- Exfoliates dead skin cells
- Available at http://www.pulsaderm.com/ for $40.00
TwinMedix PRO:Essentials X
- Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, Fragrance-Free skincare brand dedicated to creating the purest, most professional pharmaceutical grade formulas for daily skincare and protection
- Uses Dead Sea Salt to exfoliate skin and remove dead skin cells.
- Dead Sea Salt renews complexion leaving your skin looking radiant while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
- Moisturizes dry skin with plant extracts
- Apply and gently massage a thin layer of exfoliating gel to clean, dry skin. Rinse away debris and pat skin dry.
- Available for $40.00 at TwinMedix.com
TwinMedix PRO:Essentials E5
- Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, Fragrance-Free skincare dedicated to creating the purest, most professional pharmaceutical grade formulas for daily skincare and protection
- Improves appearance of overall sensitive skin and reduces redness
- Contains pure Vitamin E
- Apply 1-2 pumps to clean, dry skin every morning and follow with moisturizer
- Available for $90 online at TwinMedix.com
It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
- An ideal solution for smoothing hair, eliminating frizz, restoring shine, and enhancing natural body
- Made with numerous natural ingredients our Miracle Leave-In Product works with all hair types to bring out natural luster and manageability while also making hair stronger and healthier with every use.
- Contains: Panthenol: A highly effective strengthener, Sunflower Seed Extract: Natural sunscreen that guards against color fading and/or brassiness, Green Tea Leaf Extract: Shields hair from environmental damage with powerful antioxidants, Silk Amino Acids: Restores natural moisture balance while adding strength and shine, Citric Acid (Vitamin C): A powerful antioxidant that defends hair’s natural strength and beauty (YOU DON’T HAVE TO NAME THEM ALL IN DETAIL)
- Apply product to wet hair before blow drying or styling, or use on dry hair instead of styling cream for smooth, controlled hair.
- Available for $18.52 at com
Follow Ashley’s beauty adventures at www.fashionatelyme.com.