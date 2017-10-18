Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Oct. 20-22

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here are this weekend’s top 8 things to do in and around Indianapolis this weekend.

1. Heartland Film Festival Final Weekend

It is the final weekend for the 2017 Heartland Film Festival! You can still catch plenty of screenings between now and Sunday. Saturday at 7 p.m., the GLOW: Awards Party will take place at The Hi-Fi/Pure Eatery in Fountain Square. Tickets are $30 for non-members. The Filmmakers’ Brunch will take place Sunday at The Montage. Tickets for that are $35. More information is available here.

2. Indy Fitness Fest 2017

Indy’s most unique fitness event will open its doors to six studios/gyms, feature two special guests and include 25 different classes to try from Friday through Sunday. All of the studios will provide full 30-60 minute classes over the 72 hour period to promote “Fit, Free and Happy!” Tickets are available here.

3. Bands of America – Super Regional

Over 60 high school marching bands from nine states will converge on Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Super Regional competition, a qualifier for the Nationals competition (also in Indianapolis) next month. Out of the initial field, which features many local bands, the top 14 will compete in the finals Saturday night before one is crowned champion. A full schedule is available here.

4.Broad Ripple Zombie Walk and Prom

We’re more than halfway through the month of October, so hopefully you have your costumes planned out and/or purchased as fall and Halloween costume parties take center stage. This weekend you’ll want to watch out for zombies in the crosswalks in Broad Ripple with the Zombie Walk and Prom both taking place this Saturday. This event is family friendly and for all ages. More information is available here.

5. Pacers, Fuel and Colts

It’s going to be a big sports weekend in Indianapolis as the Pacers, Fuel and Colts all have home games this weekend. Bankers Life will play host to the Pacers v. Portland matchup this Friday at 7 p.m. with tickets as low as $9 on resale sites. The Indy Fuel will take on the Tulsa Oilers this Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, with a pre-game fan fest outside and rally towel giveaway. Finally, your Indianapolis Colts will host Jacksonville Sunday with kick-off at 1 p.m. The weather looks to stay nice through the first half of the day with better rain chances later.

6. Music Roundup

We’ve got a ton of musical acts in town this weekend with the Old National Centre hosting Jon Bellion this Friday at 8 p.m. and Alt-J this Saturday with doors opening at 7 p.m.. Chicago-based Andrew Belle will play at the Hi-Fi this Saturday at 9 p.m. with numerous other acts playing other venues. You’ll be sure to find something to enjoy here in the city.

7. Wicked Woods and other fall fests

Wicked Woods, a haunted house at the Children’s Museum, opened earlier in the month and is going strong with just over a week to go until Halloween. Waterman’s Fall Fest is also open for business, and the Irvington community looks to host their 71st Annual Halloween Fest this Saturday, which includes a Masquerade Charity Ball. More information on Irvington’s Halloween Fest can be found here.

8. Pet-friendly fundraisers and fun

In addition to all of the fall festivals taking place this weekend in town, there are a lot of pet friendly fundraisers and fests to attend as well. Indy Pups Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser is this Friday at 6 p.m. at the Indiana City Brewing Co. Come dressed in your best costume (pups too) and help raise money for the International Humane Society.

Metazoa Wag Fest 2017 is the brewery’s fall release party with live music, games, doggie events and pet adoption.