2 arrested after drugs, guns confiscated

INDIANAPOLIS – Police confiscated drugs and guns and arrested two men after the search of a near northside residence.

Derryll Golder, 38, faces preliminary charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance, while 44-year-old Victor Holloway faces the charge of visiting a common nuisance.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department narcotics detectives, alongside members of SWAT, served a search warrant on Oct. 11 at a residence in the 2300 block of North Capitol Avenue. Once inside, they located Golder and Holloway, along with a rifle, a handgun, five grams of crack cocaine, and two grams of marijuana.

Golder was interviewed and allegedly confessed to dealing out of the residence, according to an IMPD release.

IMPD urges anyone with information about criminal activity to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.