Chelsea Handler ending Netflix show to focus on activism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chelsea Handler says she is ending her weekly Netflix talk show after two seasons in order to focus on political activism.

Handler says in a statement that she plans to devote as much time as she can to become “a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen” and take on projects that have personal significance. The comedian adds that her goal is to be better informed and “participate in a more meaningful way.”

Handler says a Netflix documentary is in the works where she will engage with “people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies.”

Handler launched “Chelsea” on Netflix last year after a seven-year run on E! hosting the nightly “Chelsea Lately,” which ended in 2014.

Handler says new episodes of “Chelsea” will stream each week until the end of the year.