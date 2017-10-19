GOP legislator joins race for Indiana congressional seat

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A Republican state legislator says he’s running for Congress to fight the “political class” in Washington.

State Rep. Jim Baird of Greencastle announced Thursday he’s seeking the 4th District seat now held by GOP Rep. Todd Rokita, who’s running for the Senate.

Baird’s campaign announcement highlights that he’s a decorated Vietnam veteran and farm owner.

But there is scant mention that he was first elected to the Indiana Legislature in 2010. His announcement also attacks “career politicians” for being “all talk and no action.” He’s a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and voted for a state fuel tax increase during this year’s legislative session.

Other Republican candidates include former state Rep. Steve Braun of Zionsville and former Mike Pence gubernatorial aide Diego Morales of Plainfield.