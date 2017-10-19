Man, 94, found dead 1 day after leaving assisted living

Related Coverage 94-year-old found dead in Anderson lake

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 94-year-old man was found dead in a lake one day after leaving the assisted living center where he lived.

Madison County’s coroner identified the body found Wednesday at Anderson’s Shadyside Lake as that of Richard D. Hunt.

An autopsy was planned for Thursday.

A fisherman found Hunt’s body floating near a side of the lake lined with steep banks.

Hunt had lived at Harter House, where residents are free to come and go as they please.

Administrator Cindy Inman says Hunt left about noon Tuesday, telling staff he was going to a hospital and would be gone for a few days.

She says police were notified Wednesday that Hunt was missing after his daughter called asking about his whereabouts.