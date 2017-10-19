Technicolor closing former Thomson Consumer Electronics site

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — The company once known as Thomson Consumer Electronics plans to close its suburban Indianapolis operations by year’s end.

Paris-based Technicolor says it will close its Carmel facility as part of a consolidation that will shift more work to its Lawrenceville, Georgia, operations.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the closure is expected to cost about 125 workers their jobs.

Technicolor’s Carmel operations are housed in a building that was once part of the North American headquarters of Thomson Consumer Electronics, which was known for producing RCA products. It employed more than 2,000 people there in the 1990s.

Technicolor employs about 17,000 people worldwide. It’s well-known for its history in color film technology, but now focuses on developing and selling digital gateway devices and technology for cable, satellite and phone companies.