Gorgeous Friday with rain chances increasing this weekend

Another great way to start the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a few mid 50s sprinkled in there. Mostly sunny skies to start off the day with sunshine continuing into the afternoon.

Saturday starting off great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. Changes arrive by Late Sunday with a cold front off to the west. That brings the chance of showers late in the afternoon lasting through much of the day on Monday. Highs will also start to slide. Highs to start the work week will be near normal topping out in the middle 60s. after the cold front passes highs remain in the 50s for the rest of the week.

Potential for some rain on Tuesday morning with high temperatures for that day hitting the upper 50s. All down hill from there with highs for Wednesday only hitting the lower 50s with scattered showers.