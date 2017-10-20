“Only the Brave,” “The Florida Project,” and more come to Indy theaters this weekend

Catch a flick in theaters this weekend! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd tells us “what’s playing.”

Only the Brave

Josh Brolin and Miles Teller play elite wildland firefighters who must battle titanic blazes and trouble on the home front in this compelling drama.”

The Florida Project

Set on the outskirts of Walt Disney and the other Orlando tourist attractions, we follow the life of a 6-year-old girl living in a motel with her carefree mother as they cling to the last wrung of society’s ladder.”

Breathe

Andrew Garfield appears in another Oscar-bait role along with Claire Foy as a young married couple who refused to give up their life of adventure despite terrible health challenges.”

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween

It’s been a long time since Tyler Perry let critics see his movies to review them, usually with good reason. Here, his outrageous grandmama alter-ego scares up a good time.”

Loving Vincent

Animated entirely through oil paintings, this film explores the life, art and controversial death of Vincent Van Gogh.”

The Snowman

Michael Fassbender stars in this supernatural horror/thriller about a detective searching for a missing woman who disappeared near a creepy snowman.”

Geostorm

C-movie science fiction stars Gerard Butler as scientists race against satellites designed to control Earth’s climate decide they’d rather eradicate human life instead.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The web-slinger goes back to his roots in this lively reboot that showcases the hero’s teen angst Stream It.”

For more movie news and reviews, www.thefilmyap.com.