Warm weekend makes way for chilly work week

70s continue for the weekend, but a big dose of fall chill comes sweeping through the state next week.

Today:

We’ll keep our streak of 70s alive, with another very warm day on tap across central Indiana. Expect a bit more in the way of cloud cover compared to the last few days, but overall is should be another wonderful day. Highs top out in the middle 70s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures overnight. Lows fall to the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday:

Dry start to our morning. Should be good for Colts tailgating, leading to the 1pm kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium. Cold front will approach from the west, and could spark a few isolated showers – even a rumble of thunder by late afternoon. Rain chances will increase as we roll into the evening and overnight hours.

Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Monday:

Upper level wave moves in from the south, bringing a much better chance for rain across the area. Temperatures will be much cooler, only hitting the middle 60s.

8 Day Forecast:

Big story this week will be the sharp cool down starting Tuesday. Highs only hit the middle 50s, and only the lower 50s on Wednesday. We could see a decent shot for frost across much of the area heading into Thursday morning, as we briefly clear out from our active pattern. Highs warm up briefly on Thursday, before crashing back to the 50s for the weekend.