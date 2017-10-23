Annessa’s Just One Thing: Weekly Challenge to Better Your Health

Here’s today’s healthy tip, courtesy of Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley:

Did you know? It’s National Seafood Month and research shows us that eating seafood 2x a week is your perfect start to a better heart. Seafood is a lean protein, filled with healthy fats, that can do many things for you, including getting your heart healthy and giving you energy. What you’ll find is that eating it not only helps you feel full, but also satisfied, and those can be two different things. So if you’re going to make it a 2x/week habit, do so by keeping convenient seafood choices around. Some of my favorite are canned tuna or salmon; tuna packets for on-the-go, frozen shrimp that only take a few minutes to sauté or already seasoned frozen fish that you can pop right in the oven in a flash. It doesn’t have to take a lot of time, effort, or money to get healthier. The one ingredients that IS needed is…COMMITMENT! You can commit to your health and the health of those around you by taking the seafood 2x/week pledge at seafoodnutrition.org, and click on the healthy heart pledge. So please, sign up, and then snap a pic when you cook, eat, or serve seafood and use the hashtag below! Seafood Nutrition Partnership wants to be inspired by what you’re doing, as do I. You can get more health tips and recipes at AnnessaRD.com.

