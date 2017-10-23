‘Eat This, Not That’ releases list of best, worst Halloween candy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Is eating a Snickers from the Halloween candy really a bad thing? According to eatthis.com, it is; and the website lists the other candies (mostly favorites) that are good and bad for you.

“Eat This, Not That” magazine analyzed some of the most popular Halloween candies and created the list based on the nutritional aspect of each treat.

First the worst: The number one worst candy for you this Halloween is Reese’s Miniature Peanut Butter Cups. With 108 calories per three-piece serving and 6.4 grams of fat, it topped this list.

Others making the worst list included Snickers, M&Ms, and Skittles.

However, if you think it’s all bad news, the list for best candies, also features some of the perennial favorites.

The number one candy for you this Halloween is Jelly Belly jelly beans. At 35 calories per serving and no fat, the bite size beans bested the rest.

“Jelly Belly uses real fruit purees to flavor these beans. It’s still candy in every sense, but it’s certainly the lesser of many sugar-loaded evils,” the website reads.

Kit Kats, 3 Musketeers, and Dum Dum Pops were all included in the “Best” list, so at least there’s that.

